'Take a trip to the dark fairytale forest': Rugby author behind fantasy novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby author is releasing her debut fantasy novel...just in time for Halloween.

Ellie Tilley’s book is set in a little village called Blackthorn and the book spans 150 years of history there.

It’s called ‘Blackthorn and Beyond - The Sorcerer's Redemption’ and features a dark forest on the edge of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie, who is married and has a daughter, said: “It's up to the characters in the book to find out what the secrets of the forest are and why there have been disappearances.

Ellie with her book.

"It's a story with nature at its core - the dark fairytale forest is the only constant throughout the time period and it intertwines the lives of different characters.

"The setting is based loosely on the woodland surrounding the area where I grew up - Binley Woods. It's got typical fantasy tropes in such as magic, wicked witches, a dash of romance, tarot cards and fortune telling.”

It is being published by The Book Guild, visit https://www.bookguild.co.uk/bookshop/blackthorn-and-beyond-the-sorcerers-redemption/

Her book is currently available for pre-order on Waterstones, WH Smith and Amazon. The release date is October 28.