'Take a trip to the dark fairytale forest': Rugby author behind fantasy novel
Ellie Tilley’s book is set in a little village called Blackthorn and the book spans 150 years of history there.
It’s called ‘Blackthorn and Beyond - The Sorcerer's Redemption’ and features a dark forest on the edge of the village.
Ellie, who is married and has a daughter, said: “It's up to the characters in the book to find out what the secrets of the forest are and why there have been disappearances.
"It's a story with nature at its core - the dark fairytale forest is the only constant throughout the time period and it intertwines the lives of different characters.
"The setting is based loosely on the woodland surrounding the area where I grew up - Binley Woods. It's got typical fantasy tropes in such as magic, wicked witches, a dash of romance, tarot cards and fortune telling.”
It is being published by The Book Guild, visit https://www.bookguild.co.uk/bookshop/blackthorn-and-beyond-the-sorcerers-redemption/
Her book is currently available for pre-order on Waterstones, WH Smith and Amazon. The release date is October 28.
