‘Take Off’ with Aurrigo for new autonomous tech podcast launch

A world leader in smart airside solutions is looking to lift the lid on innovation and technology with its new podcast.

Aurrigo International plc, which is currently testing its Auto-DollyTug® at airports around the globe, has launched ‘Take Off’, a fortnightly peek behind-the-scenes at the people driving advancements in aviation, automotive, and autonomous technology.

By sharing the firm’s experiences and insights across industries - and inviting expert guests to join the conversation - the idea is to spark new ideas, explore emerging trends, and showcase the human stories behind the ‘tech’ shaping the future.

The podcast, available on all major platforms, has already been listened to in more than 30 different countries, including Canada, Japan and the US.

David Keene and Tenille Houston (both Aurrigo International)

“We are one of the few companies in the world to be deploying autonomous technology in real world environments, so wanted to provide an insight into what this is like,” explained CEO David Keene, who was the first guest on the podcast.

“The shows will highlight advancements in autonomous technology, from the automotive world through to intelligent ground handling equipment, including our industry-leading Auto-DollyTugs® that we hope will provide an all-electric autonomous replacement for the millions of diesel tugs being used at airports.”

He continued: “It will be people-led, showcasing some of the amazing talent we have in our sector and, as its popularity grows, we are hoping to invite other tech and business leaders on to ‘Take Off’ to discuss some of the biggest trends in our field.”

David Keene was the main guest for the first show and was followed by Sales and Marketing Director Miles Garner, giving his views on the tech changing the tarmac in aviation.

Next up will be Chris Keefe, Aurrigo International’s VP of Digital and Creative Media. With a background in Hollywood, he brings a cinematic touch to the company’s brand, ensuring a sleek, polished image across all digital platforms.

From there, the conversation will move to Chief Designer Elliott Hawkins, who will examine the creative process behind the futuristic look of autonomous vehicles.

David concluded: “We’re really pleased with the initial interest and want to make the podcast a real platform for championing innovation – not just our own, but from other important figures across the globe that are helping to shape the future of mobility.”

You can catch-up on all of the Take Off shows at aurrigo.com/take-off-podcast or listen on major download platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.