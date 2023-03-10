Tale as old as time...Performing arts students in Rugby bring Disney classic to life

Rugby College students will perform Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Performing arts students at Rugby College are set to bring an adaptation of a challenging Disney classic to life as they return to the stage for their latest performance.

People in Rugby are invited to watch a dazzling performance of a tale as old as time.

Performing arts students at Rugby College are set to bring an adaptation of a challenging Disney

classic to life as they return to the stage for their latest performance.

Be Our Guest...

A cast of 28 Level 3 students will be performing Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR at the college’s

Platform Theatre.

The show will take place across three evenings at 7pm from March 15 to 17.

Henry Crane will play the role of the Beast and Loveday Bowen will play Belle in the one hour 15

minute musical designed for junior performers, which is based on the original Broadway production

and the Academy Award-winning motion picture.

Choreographer Andrea Terry, of Rugby College which is part of WCG (formerly Warwickshire College

Group), said that while the Disney classic is extremely well-known, the students have had to work

hard to navigate the challenges of wearing large-scale character costumes.

She said: “We have a fantastic cast of talented first and second year performers who have been

working incredibly hard on acting, signing and dancing to perfect the show.

“One of the biggest challenges they have faced is the enchanted character costumes that have been

hired for the performance.

“These were delivered just a week before opening night, and a number of them are quite large,

meaning the students have had to adapt choreography that they have been working on for weeks to

accommodate for this.

“The costumes are certainly our most elaborate to date and the scale of them can make just

entering and exiting the stage a challenge, but the students have all navigated this excellently and it

is a brilliant on-stage experience for them.

“The students have all put a huge amount of hard work into the show and should be extremely

proud, and we are now looking forward to the performances.”

Tickets for the production are priced at £8 and are available to book, click here https://shop.warwickshire.ac.uk/product-catalogue/events/shows