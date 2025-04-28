Talisman Theatre wins prestigious NODA Drama Award for Best Play

An award-winning ensemble production with adult and youth theatre cast members collaborating together.

The Talisman Theatre & Arts Centre in Kenilworth is delighted to announce that its August 2024 production of ‘A Monster Calls’ has won Best Play at the NODA Drama Awards 2025. Presented by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) — a national body established in 1899 to support and promote amateur theatre across the UK — the awards celebrate the very best in local theatre, recognising productions that demonstrate excellence both on and off stage.

Directed by Caroline McCluskey, A Monster Calls was a deeply moving and visually striking piece of theatre, adapted from Patrick Ness’s bestselling novel. The production featured a talented adult cast working alongside senior members of the Talisman Youth Theatre — many of whom have grown up within the company — resulting in a raw and emotionally resonant performance that captivated audiences.

Caroline McCluskey said: “This award means the world to all of us. A Monster Calls is a story of grief, courage, and imagination — it challenged us in all the right ways. It was a joy to work with such a committed and collaborative cast. Watching our youth theatre members step up and shine alongside our adult performers was incredibly special.”

The award marks a significant moment for Caroline, who will be stepping down as Youth Theatre Leader at the end of the summer term after seven dedicated years in the role. Her leadership has helped nurture a new generation of theatre talent in Kenilworth.

Ben Ionoff as the Monster in the stage production in August 2024 at Talisman Theatre & Arts Centre

“I’ve always wanted to stage this play,” Caroline added. “Its themes are universal, and the storytelling is both powerful and poetic. I knew it would push us creatively, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved together.”

This latest accolade adds to a growing list of NODA awards for the Talisman Theatre, including ‘Pride & Prejudice’ in 2024, ‘Journey’s End’ in 2018, and ‘Red Riding Hood’ in 2016.

Talisman Joint Artistic Director and NODA representative Stephen Duckham collected the award at the ceremony on behalf of the theatre.

He commented:

Director Caroline McCluskey (R) and Joint Artistic Director Stephen Duckham (L) celebrate the Talisman’s Best Play win at the NODA Drama Awards 2025.

“Caroline really had done a wonderful job with this production, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised by NODA. It was an honour to accept the award on behalf of the whole team — every single person involved, from cast to crew, should be incredibly proud of their contribution.”

The award comes at an exciting time for the Talisman. Following the successful completion of Stage One of its redevelopment project — including a new foyer and front-of-house facilities — the theatre is now seeking funding for Stage Two, which will expand the studio space and provide full wheelchair access to the rehearsal areas.

The theatre’s upcoming season includes Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein by Rona Munro opening on 19th May, followed by Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d (adapted by Rachel Wagstaff) in June. In addition to its main programme, the Talisman hosts regular cinema evenings and monthly Fringe Theatre nights at the Holiday Inn Kenilworth.

Dedicated to putting the arts at the heart of its community, the Talisman Theatre is always keen to welcome new members — whether on stage, backstage, or as part of the front of house team.

To discover more about our latest shows, Fringe theatre events, and cinema nights — or to find out how you can get involved — visit www.talismantheatre.co.uk or contact the Box Office directly at 01926 856548.