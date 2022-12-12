Register
Tamil community in Rugby donate books for new collection at library

50 members of Rugby Tamil Sangam celebrate at library

By Lucie Green
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 11:58am
Celebrations at Rugby Library.
Celebrations at Rugby Library.

A new collection of books in Tamil are now available at Rugby Library.

Around 50 members of Rugby Tamil Sangamvisited attended the library to celebrate the launch.

Due to supplier issues, books in Tamil have been difficult for the library to source, so the local Tamil community in Rugby got together and donated stock so that customers could keep reading books in their first language.

Ponniyin Selvan, one of the famous Kalki novels, became the library’s most borrowed book for November, and a Tamil reading group will be starting to meet in the library in 2023, with the aim of helping children to read in Tamil.

Joe Moseley, Information and Stock Advisor at Rugby Library, said: “It was a wonderful day for the library to welcome so many excited people and we look forward to expanding the collection and hosting events together in the future.”

