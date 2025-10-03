Tanfastic new shop in Rugby where customers can get a taste of sunshine all year round

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
A new tanning salon is opening its doors in Rugby town centre this weekend.

After a lot of hard work, changes and dedication, the owners of Luxe Tanning Lounge are excited to announce their opening in Regent Street on Saturday (October 4).

Guests who visit the opening day and sign up will receive a free 12 minute sunbed session.

Owner Jamie CW, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the public and hope that you all love the shop as much as we do.

Luxe Tanning Lounge opens on Saturday, October 4.placeholder image
Luxe Tanning Lounge opens on Saturday, October 4.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s support and interest in the shop. Come and see the quality of our products and beds for yourself on Saturday.”

Luxe Tanning Lounge, at 36-38 Regent street, Rugby is open Monday - Friday, 9am ~ 9pm; Saturday 9am ~ 7pm and Sunday 9am ~ 5pm.

Have you got a business story you’d like to share with the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected]

