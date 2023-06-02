Register
Taste of Jamaican sunshine comes to Rugby with opening of new takeaway

SunSet Paradise Jamaican Takeaway opens doors in Railway Terrace
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

A Caribbean takeaway serving delicious authentic favourites has opened its doors in Rugby.

SunSet Paradise Jamaican Takeaway features classic cuisine like jerk chicken, rice and peas and even curried goat.

Rugby’s Deputy Mayor Simon Ward sampled the delights at the grand opening in Railway Terrace this week.

Deputy Mayor Simon Ward with the team behind the new takeaway.Deputy Mayor Simon Ward with the team behind the new takeaway.
Deputy Mayor Simon Ward with the team behind the new takeaway.

He said: “It was an absolute pleasure to officially open SunSet Paradise Rugby and I wish them every success in their new venture.

"I can highly recommend the goat curry too. It was absolutely delicious and I encourage people to give it a try.”

The team say the authentic traditional homemade cuisine is ‘family friendly, freshly cooked and served daily from noon onwards using state-of-the-art catering facilities’.

SunSet Paradise is located at 128 Railway Terrace. Telephone 07961956283. Part time staff are needed to join the team. Experience preferred but not essential. Telephone or email [email protected]

A taste of Jamaica.A taste of Jamaica.
A taste of Jamaica.
