Tasty free street food is morale-boosting benefit for staff at hotel near Brinklow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Free street food is a morale-boosting staff benefit being served up at Coombe Abbey Hotel.
No Ordinary Hospitality Management, which operates the hotel, has introduced the lunch events to bring employees together at least once a quarter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The initiative has been launched as NOHM expands its local supplier network, with multiple independent businesses now supplying baked goods and snacks to its restaurants and cafes.
Vendors who have catered the lunches, which take place outside the hotel, have included Gyro Guys, KK Catering, The English Indian and Pietanic.
Sophie Allan, HR Administrator at NOHM, said: “We trialled this initiative for the first time last year and we’ve had such a positive response that we felt it was important to keep it going in 2024.
“We have been able to bring members of staff together for a chat and a spot of lunch, and we think it’s been really beneficial to the overall morale of the team.”