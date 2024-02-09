Tasty free street food is morale-boosting benefit for staff at hotel near Brinklow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free street food is a morale-boosting staff benefit being served up at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

No Ordinary Hospitality Management, which operates the hotel, has introduced the lunch events to bring employees together at least once a quarter.

The initiative has been launched as NOHM expands its local supplier network, with multiple independent businesses now supplying baked goods and snacks to its restaurants and cafes.

Matt Cullen, Operations Manager at Coombe Abbey Hotel, enjoys a spot of lunch.

Vendors who have catered the lunches, which take place outside the hotel, have included Gyro Guys, KK Catering, The English Indian and Pietanic.

Sophie Allan, HR Administrator at NOHM, said: “We trialled this initiative for the first time last year and we’ve had such a positive response that we felt it was important to keep it going in 2024.