Taxi! Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby visits electric cab company

“I was glad to hear about their apprenticeships”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby visited a company that developed and manufactured London's first electric black cab.

Cllr John Slinger met London Electric Vehicle Company’s (LEVC) managing director Chris Allen at their headquarters at Ansty Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I am grateful to LEVC’s Managing Director Chris Allen for showing me their impressive factory here in the Rugby constituency.

Cllr John Slinger, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Rugby, visits London Electric Vehicle Company at Ansty.Cllr John Slinger, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Rugby, visits London Electric Vehicle Company at Ansty.
Cllr John Slinger, Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Rugby, visits London Electric Vehicle Company at Ansty.

“LEVC are manufacturing high-tech products here at what was the first factory in the UK focused on electric vehicles.

“Their products are based on British engineering and innovation prowess and they’re a world-leader in mobility.

“We discussed various aspects of this sector, and I was glad to hear of the work that LEVC does on apprenticeships, working with schools on STEM and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The factory shows successful foreign inward investment. LEVC is another example of world-beating high-tech products being developed and manufactured in this constituency, with the high-skilled jobs and benefits to society that flow from this.”

Related topics:LabourRugbyLondon