Taxi! Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby visits electric cab company

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby visited a company that developed and manufactured London's first electric black cab.

Cllr John Slinger met London Electric Vehicle Company’s (LEVC) managing director Chris Allen at their headquarters at Ansty Park.

He said: “I am grateful to LEVC’s Managing Director Chris Allen for showing me their impressive factory here in the Rugby constituency.

“LEVC are manufacturing high-tech products here at what was the first factory in the UK focused on electric vehicles.

“Their products are based on British engineering and innovation prowess and they’re a world-leader in mobility.

“We discussed various aspects of this sector, and I was glad to hear of the work that LEVC does on apprenticeships, working with schools on STEM and more.

