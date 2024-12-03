Taylor Wimpey helps rescue Bulkington Christmas light switch-on

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands recently committed a £1,000 sponsorship to Bulkington’s Christmas Light Switch-on, which helped to save the much loved annual event.

Organised by Bulkington Volunteers, the Christmas event held on Friday 22nd November welcomed over 1,000 visitors from Bulkington and beyond, highlighting the significance of the yearly community get together.

With this year's budget withdrawn, Taylor Wimpey’s welcome contribution offered both relief and reassurance for the local community in Bulkington, with the four figure donation going a long way towards achieving their fundraising target.

Richard Smith, Member of Bulkington Volunteers, said: “We’re thrilled we had such a successful turn out for the event and we received great feedback from those that attended despite initial fears the event would be cancelled.

TWNM_Bulkington Christmas Light Switch On event 2024

“Bulkington’s Christmas Light Switch-on is such an important occasion in our community and we’re grateful to Taylor Wimpey for the support they have shown us.”

The event saw special guests, including Nuneaton’s Grinch, Bulkington Silver Band, Disney’s Elsa and many more special guests and festivities.

Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said:“ Taylor Wimpey is always keen to provide support for the communities in which it builds and we’re pleased to hear the event was such a success despite the difficulties that were encountered by event organisers in the months leading up to the switch on.

“Our Raveloe Gardens residents love attending every year, and as soon as we learned that the event was under threat, we didn’t hesitate to offer our support as we realise what an important day in the calendar it is for the village. We’re proud to have been able to help, and are hopeful that next year funding from the local authority will be back in place.”