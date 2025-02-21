Team celebration kicks off 2025 at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugby and Hinckley

By Zoe Kerr
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Rugby and Hinckley set the tone for a happy new year with a Las Vegas themed party at the Heart of England Conference Centre.

Amazon employees were invited to celebrate the achievement of the hundreds of colleagues who work at Amazon in Rugby and Hinckley during the company’s busiest months – known internally as ‘peak’.

During the pre-Christmas shopping season, Amazon employs thousands of seasonal workers to join the teams across its network of buildings in the UK. When the festive season passes, the team members from each fulfilment centre come together in style as a reward for their efforts delivering smiles to customers throughout the year.

James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: “As other workplaces are winding down for Christmas, operations in our fulfilment centre ramp up. It takes a huge team of people to ensure that every item ordered on Amazon throughout the festive season gets into customers’ hands safely and efficiently.

Big Prize Raffle.Big Prize Raffle.
“That couldn’t be achieved without our colleagues at Amazon in Rugby and Hinckley, so we wanted to mark and reward that with a post-festive season party. We’ve kicked off this new year together by celebrating all that we achieved last year, and I, for one, am looking forward to another brilliant year.”

Emilia-Loredana Zvancea, who works at Amazon in Hinckley, attended the party. She said: “It was brilliant to see out our busiest season in 2024 and see in 2025 with a big event to celebrate teamwork and fun. I’m ready to get stuck into whatever this year holds for us at Amazon in Hinckley.”

