'Team over moon with new kit': Female footballers in Rugby kick off 2025 in style

Female footballers in Rugby are kicking off 2025 in style with brand new kits.

Footballers from Rugby Town FC U11 Lionesses received the kits as part of Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids programme.

The team received the funding as part of the company’s drive to support employees’ local grassroots teams and help young people get active.

The Lionesses were nominated for funding by Simon Robinson, whose daughter plays for the team.

Royal Mail Kits for Kids campaign for the Rugby Town Girls U11 Lionessess in Rugby.

Steve Hartwell, Rugby Town FC U11 Lionesses Coach, said: “We’re delighted to be selected for sponsorship funding from the Royal Mail Kits 4 Kids scheme.

“The team are team are over the moon with their new kit, to quote one player ‘makes us feel like a proper professional football team.”

Rugby Town Girls and Ladies FC has been in existence as a club since the 1996 season, running independently for a considerable number of seasons in various guises.

The club, first formed of a single team of 14 players, has since continued to grow and develop to the present day, with 13 all-female teams and approximately 200 playing members comprising of groups from U6 to senior ladies.

The club’s main aim is to provide a positive, fun, and safe environment for girls to experience football. It is an FA Charter Standard Club.

Greg Sage, Royal Mail’s Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs and ESG, said: “Our 130,000 people are at the heart of their communities across the UK, and Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids gives colleagues the opportunity to show their support and help young people get active in their local area.

"Unwavering pride and passion, forging through all weathers, out in the community – grassroots sport has a lot in common with Royal Mail. This exciting new initiative brings the two together and we are delighted to be able to support the Rugby Town Lionesses.”