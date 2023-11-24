Team who transformed village pub have ambitious plans for second venue in Harborough Magna

“It’s a real privilege to be taking the reins of The Old Lion”

The team behind the successful transformation of the The George at Kilsby have taken on a second village pub.

Chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy and his team have big plans for The Old Lion at Harborough Magna.

It will relaunch on November 29, starting with a small menu including lunch options and sandwiches.

The launch comes as The George at Kilsby’s popular al fresco dining area is transformed into a cosy space with log burners, blankets and glass sliding doors for winter.

Since it was relaunched in August 2022, The George has proved a hit with locals and people from further afield, offering a menu that combines pub classics with Asian-inspired dishes, along with everything from lunch specials to afternoon tea, brunch and regular

events like a monthly supper club, cookery classes and cocktail masterclasses.

The team are hoping for similar success at The Old Lion, building on its reputation as a friendly, local pub offering great food in a beautiful village setting just outside Rugby.

Hari said: “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved at The George, and how we’ve managed to retain the village pub feel whilst also building on the food offering and creating menus and events that attract people not only from Rugby, but from further afield.

“We’re hoping to do the same at The Old Lion and while we’ll be starting small with a lunch menu and sandwiches, will be expanding that to offer the same variety of quality food that you can’t get elsewhere as we do at The George.

“The Old Lion is a wonderful venue and it’s a real privilege to be taking the reins. We can’t wait to meet our customers and neighbours.”

The step doesn’t mean work is stopping at The George, where Hari and his team are pulling out all the stops for a festive season to remember - including transforming its outdoor dining area into a cosy winter wonderland.

Now, it is set to be the winter venue of choice as that outdoor space is transformed into a

snug dining area complete with glass walls, insulated roof, and log burners.

Work is underway to create an apres ski feel to the garden area, so customers can enjoy festive food and drink in warmth and comfort, enjoying what is a unique spot in the area.

The transformation, which is set to be completed by the start of December, means The George will have as much space as possible to serve its new winter menu and festive dining options to customers getting into the Christmas spirit.

Hari added: “Our garden proved hugely popular in the summer as people embraced an al fresco dining experience, and we wanted them to carry on being able to enjoy this unique space - even when the temperatures drop.”

The George’s new autumn/winter menu, which launched on November 6, features a mixture of pub classics as well as Indian-fusion cuisine including pan-seared scallops anda festive sharing board, as well as a Burrata butter chicken pie and more.

The George has also launched a bottomless brunch option starting mid-November.