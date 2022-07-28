Teenage singing sensation Ezza dazzles Rugby with song performed in honour of auntie

She was crowned winner after performing to a full house at the Benn Hall competition last Saturday.

Runners up Aron Evans and Alyssa Martyn completed the winning line up in a close run contest.

Ezza, 17, said: “I wrote my song during lockdown over Facetime with my auntie.

"It means a great deal to myself and my family because we recently lost my auntie.”

She said it was a ‘thrill’ to perform in front of such a large audience.

"I am so grateful for all the encouragement and support

I received from my mentor Duncan Arrow and the judges,” added Ezza.

Nine acts had been selected to entertain on the night and all wowed the audience with a variety of performances which included rap, break dancing, solo singers and a 40 strong choir.

Event organiser David Head said: "After the Covid hiatus it was so powerful that RGT came back with such a fantastic Grand Final this year, and to a packed Benn Hall too.

"I couldn't be prouder of the quality of the acts we showcased. Ezza Brianna is an incredible talent. She's only 17 so watch out, she is a mainstream star singer songwriter of the future, no doubt about it."

Head judge Mike Folly said the judges were impressed by the dedication of the contestants.

He added: "The talent on display was awe-inspiring. We were particularly delighted by the way they all actively supported each other, with everyone benefiting positively from the experience of being involved in the ‘class of 2022’.”

Mike added: “We expect to hear a lot more from them all in the coming months.”

Organisers praised Urban and Civic, Come Home to Houlton, who sponsored the event.

Mike added: “Thanks are also due to David Head who compered the semi-finals and ran all of the events together with Gary Stocking and a team of volunteers from the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore.

"The final was superbly compered by Dan Sambell who broadcast interviews on BBC CWR. We were delighted to invite a group of Ukrainian refugees to the concerts and all money raised from the events will be distributed to local charities through the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore.”

After a three year break due to Covid, the competition opened in May and attracted dozens of entries.

Twenty one acts were invited to take part in three semi-final events at the Hillmorton ex-Servicemen’s Club with two from each event going forward to the final.

Three ‘wild card’ entries chosen from across the semi-finals.

More information can be found in the programmes for the semi-finals and final at https://rugbysgottalent.org.uk/proframme

