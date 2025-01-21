'Thank you from the bottom of my heart': Rugby mum hits £16k target for cancer treatment

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 11:50 BST
A Rugby mum with an aggressive form of breast cancer has hit her target for specialist treatment.

Leanne Thomas said the response to her £16,000 appeal to fund immunotherapy has been ‘overwhelming’.

Rugby Advertiser readers stepped into action to help Leanne after her heartbreaking story was featured last week.

Leanne, mum to three-year-old Corinne, said: “I am so, so, so thankful for each and every donation people have been so kind to make.

Leanne with her young daughter Corinne.Leanne with her young daughter Corinne.
Leanne with her young daughter Corinne.

"The way this will affect my life – and my daughter's - is just overwhelming. I never expected the level of support i have found.”

Leanne, who runs a beauty business in Rugby, has now got the ball rolling to start the next stage of her treatment.

