Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby mum with an aggressive form of breast cancer has hit her target for specialist treatment.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne Thomas said the response to her £16,000 appeal to fund immunotherapy has been ‘overwhelming’.

Rugby Advertiser readers stepped into action to help Leanne after her heartbreaking story was featured last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne, mum to three-year-old Corinne, said: “I am so, so, so thankful for each and every donation people have been so kind to make.

Leanne with her young daughter Corinne.

"The way this will affect my life – and my daughter's - is just overwhelming. I never expected the level of support i have found.”

Leanne, who runs a beauty business in Rugby, has now got the ball rolling to start the next stage of her treatment.