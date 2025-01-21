'Thank you from the bottom of my heart': Rugby mum hits £16k target for cancer treatment
Leanne Thomas said the response to her £16,000 appeal to fund immunotherapy has been ‘overwhelming’.
Rugby Advertiser readers stepped into action to help Leanne after her heartbreaking story was featured last week.
Leanne, mum to three-year-old Corinne, said: “I am so, so, so thankful for each and every donation people have been so kind to make.
"The way this will affect my life – and my daughter's - is just overwhelming. I never expected the level of support i have found.”
Leanne, who runs a beauty business in Rugby, has now got the ball rolling to start the next stage of her treatment.
