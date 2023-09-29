That's all folks...last of the pic n mix eaten and final cut price items sold as staff and customers say goodbye to Rugby's Wilko
‘Heartbroken’ Wilko staff and customers have said their final goodbyes as the town’s store has now closed its doors for good.
Loyal staff at the Rugby branch locked the doors of the Manning Walk store yesterday (Thursday).
The shop looked sad as the last of the cut price stock was sold and the final pick n mix sweets sold.
Many of the staff have been reflecting on the years they have dedicated to working for the company.
Any Mistry, manager of the branch, said: “I want to say a big thank you to my Wilko family for an amazing 20 years.
"It’s the end of an era. I will miss everyone from the regular customers to the amazing team I have worked with over the years.”
Wilko customer Justin Coling visited the shop on the final day of trading.
He said: “It’s the end of an era and it made me feel sad.
"Seeing the empty shelves was odd. It looked strange to see so many large empty gaps.”
Justin has used Wilko for decades and said it will be missed.
“It was a strange atmosphere yesterday (Thursday),” he added.
"I would say it was one of disbelief.”
By Sunday, October 8, the household and garden retailer will have closed all of its stores across the UK, after the popular business fell into administration last month.