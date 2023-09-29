“I want to say a big thank you to my Wilko family for an amazing 20 years.”

‘Heartbroken’ Wilko staff and customers have said their final goodbyes as the town’s store has now closed its doors for good.

Loyal staff at the Rugby branch locked the doors of the Manning Walk store yesterday (Thursday).

The shop looked sad as the last of the cut price stock was sold and the final pick n mix sweets sold.

Final day for staff at Wilko.

Many of the staff have been reflecting on the years they have dedicated to working for the company.

Any Mistry, manager of the branch, said: “I want to say a big thank you to my Wilko family for an amazing 20 years.

"It’s the end of an era. I will miss everyone from the regular customers to the amazing team I have worked with over the years.”

Wilko customer Justin Coling visited the shop on the final day of trading.

Friends enjoy their final day at Wilko.

He said: “It’s the end of an era and it made me feel sad.

"Seeing the empty shelves was odd. It looked strange to see so many large empty gaps.”

Justin has used Wilko for decades and said it will be missed.

“It was a strange atmosphere yesterday (Thursday),” he added.

Left on the shelf. A pair of lonely boots. Picture: Justin Coling

"I would say it was one of disbelief.”