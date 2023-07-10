The Chamber: "Rugby has so much going for it in terms of location and other assets"

Karen Shuter, chair of the Rugby branch of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, writes a regular column for the Rugby Advertiser. Here is her latest column.

These remain very uncertain times for businesses across the borough as inflation remains way above target and interest rates continue to rise.

However, when you speak to many companies from a broad range of sectors, they are not short of opportunities to grow but, frustratingly, they continue to hit barriers that are putting a halt to it.

I’ve written and spoken before about the labour shortage being one such blocker and a recent report from the Chamber is highlighting another key issue that could stifle growth not just in the short-term but in the long-term too.

Just a couple of weeks ago, I attended the launch of the Chamber’s Employment Land report which has been produced to shine a light on the dire shortage of places for businesses across the region to be able to grow into.

It has been produced in conjunction with property experts, who sit on the Chamber’s Employment Land Panel which has analysed where space is available, future provision and forecasts for what space will be needed for employment.

It is a critical issue because, already, local firms are saying they want to expand but they can’t find the premises.

Worryingly, too, potential inward investors are looking at other areas to expand into because we don’t have the right kind of properties available or the necessary land to develop for them to come here. We really can’t afford to miss out on opportunities like this.

The Chamber is now writing to our local MPs and councils to ensure that the issue is firmly on the agenda and to create a real region-wide effort to start to address it.

At our most recent branch meeting, Mark Pawsey MP expressed support for the need for more land for employment and for that to be a broad mix so that manufacturers, for example, can grow in this region.

Rugby – and the wider sub-region – has so much going for it in terms of location and other assets that we must grasp this opportunity to have a genuine conversation about the need for employment land.

Business growth is vital for the economy, it’s vital for the creation of new jobs and, therefore, it’s vital for the wellbeing of the whole area because it is strong growth and good jobs that help to pay for the services we all want and need.

I really do applaud all of the work that has gone into producing this detailed report and I look forward to discussing it further and finding solutions.

For more information on the campaign go to: https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/about-us/policy-campaigns/employment-land-report/

The Rugby branch committee meets every quarter to examine issues affecting businesses in Rugby, Bulkington and the surrounding areas. Close collaboration with businesses and local stakeholders, including the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), MP, Mark Pawsey and other business groups, means our voice is heard on the issues that matter.

