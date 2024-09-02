The Diary of a CEO podcast sensation to host free talk and workshop in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grace Andrews, the marketing director behind the globally renowned The Diary of a CEO podcast, will share some of her best tips at a new creative space in Leamington this month.

The event at The Fold in Spencer Street starts at 6pm on Thursday 19 September with Grace hosting an introduction to podcasting and hands-on interactive session before her presentation at 8pm.

In just two years working with Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, she has helped grow the podcast’s audience from tens of thousands to 10 million a month.

Their podcast, which sees the former social media company boss chat with the world’s most influential people to gain valuable insights and lessons, was ranked number one in the UK and ninth in the world last year.

Grace Andrews, marketing director of the Diary of a CEO podcast. Picture submitted.

Now Grace is taking time out from her schedule to share advice to help marketing leaders in the Midlands launch and grow a successful podcast.

The 27-year-old phenomenon will talk about easily adaptable hacks for businesses to research, create and analyse content that customers will want to interact with.

Tickets to the networking event are free and include complimentary soft and alcoholic drinks from The Hatch bar.

For history buffs there will be a tour of the previously unused Grade II listed United Reformed Church, now transformed into open plan co-working, meeting, production and event space.

Ian Gathard, The Fold’s CEO, said: “If you’re a marketeer looking to dive into the world of podcasting and learn how to effectively market your personal or brand podcast, then this is not to be missed.”

To sign up for the event, email [email protected]