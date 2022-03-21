The end of scrabbling about for change to pay for parking? Rugby council considers adding cashless payments to car parks

The car park at the back of the town hall.

Rugby council would like to hear residents' views on a proposal to offer cashless payments at council car parks.

If the plan is implemented, residents will have the option of paying for car parking via smartphone app, phone call, SMS message or online.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once registered on the cashless payment system, residents would just need to provide the car park's location code, length of time to park and a three digit payment card security code.

Cllr Derek Poole, Rugby Borough Council deputy leader and portfolio holder for regulation and safety, said councils across the country were increasingly offering cashless payment for parking.

He said: "The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cashless payment across a wide range of our everyday activities, from banking to food shopping.

"During the pandemic we received a number of enquiries from customers who want to pay for parking via a cashless system, and we're looking at introducing an app which allows residents to pay via a smartphone app, mobile or online.

"Before pushing ahead with our plans, it's important we hear what residents think about offering a cashless payment system so we can make sure our payment options reflect the needs of car park users."

The consultation was launched today, March 21, and runs until 5pm on Monday, April 14.