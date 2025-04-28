The Game Fair announces The Gunmakers Trust as official charity partner for 2025

The Gunmakers Trust announced as the official charity for The Game Fair 2025

The Game Fair, the UK’s biggest countryside celebration, has named The Gunmakers Trust as its official charity partner for 2025. The partnership will be at the heart of this summer’s event at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, running from 25–27 July.

The Gunmakers Trust is dedicated to preserving the traditional skills of British gunmaking through apprentice bursaries and other charitable initiatives. Visitors to The Game Fair will be able to support the Trust when purchasing tickets by opting to add a small donation at checkout, helping nurture the next generation of master craftsmen.

Independent gunmakers will also be given a platform at the show, showcasing their intricate skills to a passionate audience. Additional fundraising activities will boost the Trust’s vital work, ensuring a future for this highly skilled trade.

James Gower, Managing Director of The Game Fair, said: “The preservation of craft, heritage, and excellence is at the heart of both The Gunmakers Trust and The Game Fair. We’re proud to stand behind British gunmaking and the talented individuals who keep this tradition alive.”

Robin Curtis, incoming Chairman of The Gunmakers Trust, added: “This partnership will raise vital awareness of our work, introduce the public to the skilled world of gunmaking, and highlight the importance of passing these traditions on to future generations.”

The collaboration also looks ahead to international showcasing opportunities, including a proposed British Gunmaking Pavilion at ADIHEX in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside this exciting partnership, The Game Fair offers a packed programme of shooting, fishing, falconry, gundogs, fine food, art, camping, glamping and more – making it a must-visit for countryside enthusiasts.

Tickets are on sale now at thegamefair.org with the option to support The Gunmakers Trust when you buy.