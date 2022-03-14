The Grosvenor returns to Stratford hotel scene

The Grosvenor Hotel in Warwick Road, officially went back to its original name and marked the occasion with a special ceremony on Thursday, March 10.

A much-loved Stratford hotel has gone back to the future with the unveiling of its old name - as its new name.

The familiar name disappeared in 2019 when new owners changed it to The Villare Hotel.

With the pandemic meaning that identity never took off, another change of hands meant the chance to bring back the Grosvenor, the term still used by most people in Stratford.

And the seal was put on that decision by Thursday's celebration which included the unveiling of the new signage by Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor, pictured here with the Mayoress, hotel representatives and other guests, on an afternoon which saw a hundred people attend.

Clive Nicholls is chairman of Brightstar Hospitality Management - the new owners of Grosvenor Hotel and lives in the town.