The Grosvenor returns to Stratford hotel scene

A much-loved Stratford hotel has gone back to the future with the unveiling of its old name - as its new name.
The Grosvenor Hotel in Warwick Road, officially went back to its original name and marked the occasion with a special ceremony on Thursday, March 10.
The familiar name disappeared in 2019 when new owners changed it to The Villare Hotel.
With the pandemic meaning that identity never took off, another change of hands meant the chance to bring back the Grosvenor, the term still used by most people in Stratford.
And the seal was put on that decision by Thursday's celebration which included the unveiling of the new signage by Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor, pictured here with the Mayoress, hotel representatives and other guests, on an afternoon which saw a hundred people attend.
Clive Nicholls is chairman of Brightstar Hospitality Management - the new owners of Grosvenor Hotel and lives in the town.
He has fond memories of when the hotel was at its height and said: "We were very happy to have so many well-wishers attend the event re-launching the Grosvenor. We look forward to welcoming the residents of Stratford when they come back again to experience the hotel."