'The hard work starts now': Labour Party selects Rugby's General Election candidate

A councillor who has lived in the town for 17 years has been selected as the Labour Party’s candidate for Rugby in the next general election.

Cllr John Slinger, a borough councillor for New Bilton, was previously a governor of Northlands Primary School and a trustee of Warwickshire Young Carers.

The Labour Party held a local selection meeting last week where hundreds of local members voted for him.

Cllr John Slinger (fifth from left) celebrates with other members of the Labour Party.

Cllr Slinger said: "I'm honoured to be chosen to stand as the Labour Party candidate. I'll be working for all of our community to fix some of the issues that the hard working people of Rugby and Bulkington are experiencing.

“When I met local members at the hustings, I spoke about my commitment to leading a campaign that reaches far and wide, one that listens to and engages with voters so that together we can tackle the challenges we face and unleash the potential of the people of our constituency."

He said his first priority is to speak with local people about their concerns and issues.

"I take this responsibility very seriously and look forward to sharing Labour's positive plan for Rugby and Bulkington,” Cllr Slinger added.

"The hard work starts now.”

Cllr Slinger, who works in the Communications industry, is married to a teacher and together they have three children.

Speaking at the Hustings event, Chair of the Rugby & Bulkington CLP, Cllr Barbara Brown said: “John is a progressive, engaging and impactful Borough Councillor.