The Midcounties Co-operative's sustainability commitment recognised with Grocer Gold Award win at Royal Albert Hall

The Midcounties Co-operative, which is headquartered in Warwick, has won Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards 2025, recognising its pioneering member-led approach to environmental action.

The accolade, presented to colleagues at Wednesday night’s grand ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, celebrates the Society’s “Empowering Innovation” strategy, which combines the use of technology, community partnerships, and significant investment to build a fairer and greener future for all. The strategy is led by Midcounties’ Sustainability Steering Group which is made up of members and colleagues of all levels, including executive and Board representation.

From cutting energy use across its Your Co-op Food stores to backing over 400 community energy projects and redistributing more than 129,000 surplus food items, the award reflects progress across the Society’s sustainability pillars.

Peter Westall, Chief Values Officer at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “This award is recognition for every colleague and member who’s helped us bring our values to life. It proves that co-operatives can lead the way in creating a fairer, more sustainable society, one where business success is measured not just by profit, but by positive impact.”

Mike Pickering, Head of Sustainability at The Midcounties Co-operative, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised on a national stage for putting our sustainability commitments into action.

“From cutting emissions and food waste to generating green energy, we’re showing what’s possible when businesses work with their communities and act on what matters most to their members.”

The award-winning strategy includes partnerships with Lowe Conex to automate energy savings in over 150 Food stores, solar power rollouts with the Big Solar Co-op generating over 130,000 kWh annually, and continued leadership through its joint venture Younity, created in partnership with Octopus Energy, which powers 65,000 homes with community-generated electricity.