The Myton Hospices announces partnership with Baylis & Harding

The Myton Hospices is delighted to announce their exciting new partnership with Baylis & Harding. The Redditch based company have generously pledged their support to help Myton continue providing care to people living with a life-limiting illness and their loved ones across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this partnership, Baylis & Harding have donated 150 Goodness Oud Essentials gift sets, each including body wash, hand and body lotion, bath soak and a body mitt, for patients across the hospice’s inpatient units in Coventry and Warwick. Myton’s patients can sometimes arrive without personal items such as these, so these thoughtful gifts will help bring a sense of dignity and home comfort during their stay.

In addition, Baylis & Harding have kindly provided a selection of ladies’ and men’s gift sets which will be given to patients at Christmas, helping to bring a little extra cheer during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support from local businesses is vital to help the charity continue delivering their services, whilst also enabling them to provide the little extras that make such a difference to patients and their families.

The Myton Hospices - Nurses with Baylis & Harding donations

Tania Slater Co-Owner of Baylis & Harding said: “At Baylis & Harding, we are proud to support The Myton Hospices and the incredible work they do for patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire. We hope that our gift sets will bring moments of comfort and care to those staying at Myton, and that they serve as a small reminder that the local community is here to support them. Partnering with such a compassionate organisation is a privilege.”

Jodie Morris, Director of Patient & Family Services at The Myton Hospices, said: "We are incredibly grateful to the team at Baylis & Harding for their generous gift sets, both for daily use and as festive treats. Donations like this not only bring comfort to our patients, but they also allow us to focus our resources more directly on the care and support our patients need. The kindness and commitment from businesses like Baylis & Harding make a real difference to everyone at Myton, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them."

This year, The Myton Hospices must raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million needed to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their families. Partnerships with businesses like Baylis & Harding are vital in ensuring they can keep delivering the care that local people rely on.

If you or your business would like to support The Myton Hospices through donations of any kind, please contact the team by emailing [email protected]