The Myton Hospices have been ‘Highly Commended’ at the Palliative and End of Life Care Awards

Awarded by Care Talk magazine, the Palliative and End of Life Care Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in palliative and end of life care in social and hospice care settings across the UK.

The awards highlight initiatives within social care and hospices that improve how people live and die towards the end of their life when dealing with life-limiting conditions. The Myton Hospices is proud to be a finalist in two categories and ‘Highly Commended’ on the night at this year’s gala event.

Myton was ‘Highly Commended’ in The Diversity and Inclusion Award category for its dedication to enhancing diversity and inclusivity amongst staff, volunteers, patients and families, as well as ensuring equitable access for those not yet utilising their services. Myton is proud of the work they are undertaking to actively understand the needs of underrepresented groups in the community to ensure they can access the services they need. Myton has also introduced policies within the organisation, such as mandatory training and participating in the Inclusive Recruitment Project Group, to ensure it is an inclusive setting for employees and volunteers.

The Myton Hospices is also a finalist in The Partnership Working Across Health & Social Care category for their Citizens Advice service, in partnership with Citizens Advice Coventry and funded by Macmillan. This hospice-based advice service for patients and their loved ones offers free-of-charge, advice covering a wide variety of concerns, such as benefits, finances, housing, social and welfare issues. The aim is to provide a helping hand through some of the issues that can arise from being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. This innovative collaboration is a first in terms of extending beyond cancer patients and being based across all three of Myton’s hospice sites in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick.

Ruth Freeman, CEO at The Myton Hospices, said:

"Our team at Myton are thrilled to be finalists for two prestigious awards, and to be 'Highly Commended' for our Diversity and Inclusion work. We believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life, and this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to providing holistic palliative and end of life care. We strive to ensure that every individual receives the support and information they need, from accessing our services to understanding the grants and benefits they are entitled to, to alleviate unnecessary stress during an extremely difficult time."

Jodie Morris, Director of Patient & Family Services at The Myton Hospices, was joined by Kieran Howell, Macmillan Financial and Benefit Advisor, Jessica Timmins, Macmillan Partnership Manager – Midlands (Black Country) and Alicia Pates, Macmillan Team Lead and Benefits Caseworker at the gala event in London last week to celebrate these achievements. Hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter, Kate Garraway, the team met likeminded individuals all working to make a difference for patients and families receiving palliative and end of life care.