The power of kindness

Kenilworth Soroptimists Anne Jones, Georgie Larsen-Archer, Trish Bennett and Ann Pitt

At their business meeting at the Holiday Inn on 10th October, Kenilworth Soroptimists’ Co-President Amanda Jones presented four members with long service awards.

Whilst acknowledging the formidable strengths each had brought to their work in improving the lives of countless thousands of women and girls worldwide, President Amanda noted that all their work was powered by an even greater force, that of kindness.

Pictured are Anne Jones with her award certificate of 45 years of service, Georgie Larsen Archer with hers of 35 years, and Trish Bennett and Ann Pitt with theirs of 25 years.