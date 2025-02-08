The Red Lion Kilsby wins prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe. Based on a year’s worth of positive feedback from visitors, this recognition is a testament to The Red Lion Kilsby’s commitment to excellence in food, service, and hospitality.
“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Alistair Murray Nichols, General Manager of The Red Lion Kilsby. “Our team works incredibly hard to provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere and top-quality food and drink for our guests. To know that our visitors appreciate and recognize our efforts is truly an honour.”
Situated in the heart of Kilsby, The Red Lion is renowned for its traditional charm, delicious seasonal menu, and extensive selection of fine ales and wines. Whether locals or travellers passing through, guests consistently commend the establishment for its exceptional customer service and inviting ambiance.
TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight businesses that earn consistently high ratings, with only 10% percent of restaurants and hospitality venues worldwide achieving this distinction.
The Red Lion Kilsby extends its gratitude to its loyal customers and dedicated team for their continued support and looks forward to welcoming even more visitors in the coming months.
For more information, please visit www.redlionkilsby.co.uk