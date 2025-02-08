The Red Lion Kilsby wins prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

The Red Lion Kilsby

The Red Lion Kilsby is proud to announce that it has been awarded the coveted Travellers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor for 2024. This prestigious accolade places The Red Lion Kilsby among the top 10% rated restaurants and pubs worldwide, as determined by outstanding customer reviews and ratings on the TripAdvisor platform.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe. Based on a year’s worth of positive feedback from visitors, this recognition is a testament to The Red Lion Kilsby’s commitment to excellence in food, service, and hospitality.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Alistair Murray Nichols, General Manager of The Red Lion Kilsby. “Our team works incredibly hard to provide a warm, welcoming atmosphere and top-quality food and drink for our guests. To know that our visitors appreciate and recognize our efforts is truly an honour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated in the heart of Kilsby, The Red Lion is renowned for its traditional charm, delicious seasonal menu, and extensive selection of fine ales and wines. Whether locals or travellers passing through, guests consistently commend the establishment for its exceptional customer service and inviting ambiance.

TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight businesses that earn consistently high ratings, with only 10% percent of restaurants and hospitality venues worldwide achieving this distinction.

The Red Lion Kilsby extends its gratitude to its loyal customers and dedicated team for their continued support and looks forward to welcoming even more visitors in the coming months.

For more information, please visit www.redlionkilsby.co.uk