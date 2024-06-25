The Rothen Group business showcases record breaking 2024 success
Increasing its turnover by 40% from the previous year, the company has also experienced significant staff growth over the last 12 months.
Its workshop team has expanded from three members to eight, while it has onboarded three new mechanics. Rounding off the team expansion, three software developers have joined the business to support the development of the company’s software and app. In total, The Rothen Group now employs 40 people within the Warwickshire region – an annual increase of 25%.
As a result of this significant growth, the company has started work on its new 300m2 office at Mancetter Wharf. The new headquarters will house 15 members of staff and is due to be completed by September 2024.
Speaking on the results, Ian Rothen, Managing Director at The Rothen Group said: “This past financial year has seen record results for the business in so many different areas, as we continue to work on some of the most exciting waterways projects up and down the country.
“However, we don’t want to stop there. We have ambitious plans to continue this growth over the next 12 months. As part of this growth, we will continue to open up further career opportunities to those interested in a career on the water, with learning and development plans for all employees available. All of this will be centred in our brand-new headquarters, laying the groundwork to carry on progressing as a business.”
The Warwickshire-based family business remains one of the UK’s most prominent marine engineering and maintenance companies. Tasked with preserving canal systems across the country, The Rothen Group’s expert team ensure that the waterways run smoothly for locals and enthusiasts.
Ian continued: “Through our team’s incredible hard work, we have continued to keep canals across the country in pristine condition to ensure that users are able to enjoy the waterways. From repairing canal locks to maintaining the pathways parallel to the water, this vital and unique system shall remain available for use in the years to come.”
For more information about The Rothen Group, please visit: www.therothengroup.co.uk/
