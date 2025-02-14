'The turnout shows that Rugby residents really care about the NHS': People have say on future of health

Dozens of people took part in a public consultation in Rugby to discuss the ‘critical condition’ of the NHS.

Last week’s event at Rugby Indian Centre was attended by Rugby MP John Slinger and presented by Dr Keith Edgar, a member of the Rugby Care and Health and Improvement Forum.

Residents shared their experiences of using the NHS, their frustrations, as well as their ideas for how to improve it.

The consultation is one of hundreds of events happening across England. It is part of a national conversation which over a million people have already engaged in online and in person.

A scene from the meeting.

Days after coming into office, Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting ordered a full and independent investigation into the NHS that has since concluded that the NHS is in a ‘critical condition’.

John said: “I am delighted that people in the Rugby constituency have been sharing their ideas for the future of our NHS, and this will help me to make sure their voices are heard.

“Whether it’s struggling to get a GP appointment, or being stuck on an NHS waiting list, or all too frequent delays at A and E. Now is the time to make sure we build an NHS that is fit for the future, through tackling the challenges across the entire health system, whether in primary care, hospitals, social care and more.

“As I have said frequently, I will always support and campaign for more resources for our health system locally. I will continue to work with residents, health professionals, NHS managers, locally elected representatives, campaigners and my ministerial colleagues, so that the labour government’s increased investment in the NHS improves healthcare locally, which I am confident it will.

“I have written again to the chief executive of the ICB for an update of when they will report back on their review of urgent care services, and I have repeated mine and others view that a doctor led service is needed urgently.

Borough councillor Maggie O’Rourke, who has campaigned tirelessly over the years to save healthcare service in Rugby, said: “It was great to have the opportunity to engage with so many local residents about the NHS 10 year plan.

“The turnout for this national NHS consultation shows that Rugby residents really care about the NHS. This workshop provided an opportunity for local people to have their say about the NHS 10 year plan.”

Residents are also able to have their say via the online platform Change.NHS.uk, which is also available via the NHS app.