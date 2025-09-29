The 'witches' of Rugby invite you on a journey of empowerment and spiritual growth

A Rugby ‘witch’ is inviting people on a journey of empowerment and spiritual growth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Gillibrand runs Tree of Life Holistics which provides a serene and welcoming space for like-minded women.

The High Priestess of the coven, who runs a series of healing sessions in Rugby town centre, is a respected spiritual leader and guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne said: “I lead with love, respect, and a deep commitment to the craft.

Joanne, Lisa and pictures of the coven.

"My approach is inclusive, supportive, and focused on personal growth, making The Coven of Yggdrasil a welcoming space for women from all walks of life.”

Throughout the year, the coven comes together to mark the eight Sabbats, or wheel of the year, with rituals and ceremonies that honor the changing seasons.

She said: "From the spring equinox to the winter solstice, each Sabbat is a time for reflection, celebration, and connection with the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women from all walks of life come together to share their experiences, wisdom, and energy, creating a supportive and nurturing environment.

"From moon rituals to seasonal celebrations, each event is carefully crafted to nurture the body, mind, and spirit.”

Joanne facilitates a year long course together with Lisa, an experienced practicing witch who teaches the practical aspects of witchcraft and its long history of use.

Lisa does not adhere to any one school of thought and is eclectic in her own practice.

The Coven Course begins again in January. The induction will be held in December at Tree of Life Holistics Rugby .

Get in touch with Joanne at Tree of Life Holistics on Facebook if you are interested.