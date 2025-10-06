Third national award win for Leamington Spa Business

Clare Haynes, from Wildfire in Leamington Spa, won Best Service Provider at the Business Success Recognition Awards in September, making it her third award win this year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On being recognised for this award, Clare Haynes, Confident Conversations Specialist at Wildfire, says: “This Business Success Recognition award is special because it’s based on client achievements and their brave stories. To be recognised at a national level, for the level of service in a business, is such an honour. In a room of such talented businesspeople, you don’t expect to hear your name called out as a winner.”

Clare Haynes started the year celebrating being ranked in the Top 100 UK female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign. She then won the Best Business Consultant/Coach Award in the Ladies’ First Awards in May, announced at Southam’s prestigious Dallas Burston Polo Club awards evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare founded the training and coaching company Wildfire in 2002, to help women (and men too) to go from cautious to confident in difficult conversations.

Clare Haynes, winner of Service Provider of the Year Award at the Business Success Recognition Awards

After a career in television, sport and the charity sector and a background in psychology, Clare set out to help people determine their own future, by learning to be confident in conversations – often in difficult circumstances.

Clare also works with charities, such as Leamington’s Esther Project, which helps women dealing with mental health challenges, escaping domestic abuse, overcoming addiction, transitioning from prison, or facing homelessness.

As a trainer, coach and conference speaker reaching thousands of people, Clare has seen these skills help (especially women) to become mentally healthier and to fight for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The difference this work makes is far-reaching and life changing. Clare says: “We want to handle situations confidently but tend to avoid difficult conversations at work and in life, which often does more damage. My favourite tactic is teaching people to use mischief, to give them power, authority and the courage to handle conflict.”

Clare Haynes was presented with her award by award sponsor Jamie Calder, of Mr C's Cleaning Services

The Business Success Recognition Awards celebrate the fantastic work being done within the UK business community. These awards are open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity. The Business Success team independently judged over 500 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges selected the winners for each award.

Founder of the Business Success Recognition Awards, Stacey Calder, said: “Having read all the nominations that have come in it always amazes me what a diverse range of businesses we have in the UK. It makes me incredibly proud to be able to give a platform for small businesses to not only recognise their achievements, but to give them a way to raise their profile and showcase what they do. Visibility is key to a business at any time, but right now it’s vital.”