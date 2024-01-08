Third time lucky for brave Rugby skydivers Simon and Daksha who were last to jump in UK on New Year's Eve
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was third time lucky for Rugby’s Deputy Mayor Simon Ward who finally got to plunge from the skies on New Year’s Eve.
Cllr Ward and Daksha Mistry, the council's mayor and civic officer, had their jumps postponed twice due to poor weather conditions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They have helped raise thousands for Myton Hospices – the mayor’s chosen charity.
“We finally got to sky dive and it was brilliant,” Simon said.
"Apparently, we were the last to jump of the year in the whole of the UK and it was a great way to end the year.”
Simon was inspired to raise money in memory of his wife's cousin, Katie Pritchard, who passed away last June. She died from cervical cancer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katie, who was chief bridesmaid at the councillor’s wedding, was just 37-years-old and spent her final weeks being cared for at Myton Hospice in Warwick.
Simon added: “The initial jumping out of the plane was the worst bit but once we were out it was amazing.
“Thank you to everyone who has kindly donated and I’d like to say a big thank you to Allie Scrace from Perfect & Personal for producing my T-shirt for Katie.”
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke said: “I think Simon and Daksha are so brave.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I can remember the day Daksha volunteered herself to do the sponsored jump. She said she was terrified but it was on her bucket list.
“I thank them both from the bottom of my heart for doing this for the mayor’s charity.”
A spokesman for Myton Hospices said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Simon and Daksha at Rugby Borough Council for conquering our Skydive to raise vital funds in aid of The Myton Hospices.
"Their amazing support really does make a big difference, allowing us to be there for more people like Katie and her family, now and in the future.”