'This goes to show the power of community coming together': Rugby Library to stay open on Sundays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of library-users in Rugby are celebrating Warwickshire County Council’s decision to keep it open on Sundays.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WCC will not be making cuts to library service levels and also plans to amend public health savings.

Karen Blackwell set up a petition to halt the planned Sunday closures of Rugby, Nuneaton and Leamington libraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said if the proposals went ahead, it would pose “a significant threat to the wellbeing of our community”.

Library supporter Joanne Gillibrand.

Rugby mother Joanne Gillibrand said she was “thrilled” with the turn around.

“I am over the moon about the recent announcement that the local council are choosing to invest in the library provision,” she said.

"This goes to show the power of community coming together to hold those in power responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they make cuts like this it changes the way we relate in society. It is our culture, arts, creative space and gathering together that shapes the civilisation that we know and love.”

Joanne said she hopes the facility remains safe.

She added: “So many local people benefit from this resource.

“Well done every one. I am very happy and hope it goes from strength to strength.

A spokesman for WCC said: “When the budget was set in February, final Public Health grant and Business Rate figures had not been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, having received better than anticipated figures, the council has reconsidered some of the most difficult savings planned and is now pleased to propose the following: no changes to Sunday opening hours; scaling back of planned expansion of the Community Managed Library Network; a £900k boost in spending on preventative activity through our main Public Health contracts, including a particular focus on new birth visits within 14 days, infant mortality, NHS health checks; removal of the Public Health savings relating to domestic violence and abuse due for implementation in 2027/28 and Independent Sexual Violence Advice due for implementation from 2026/27; and removal of the saving relating to mental health prevention services.”

Cabinet will be asked to confirm the renewed plans at its meeting in April.

Cllr Peter Butlin, deputy leader and portfolio holder for Finance and Property, said “I am delighted that due to our prudent approach to the Council’s finances, we are now able to remove the savings we most wanted to avoid.

"We propose to boost investment in preventative activity and maintain library services enjoyed by so many on Sundays.

"It is a constant challenge to protect these services from the impact of financial pressures and I am sure many of our residents will be delighted with the news.”