'This is a bad idea for all of Rugby': Campaigners step up fight to stop housing plan

Campaigners are stepping up their fight to stop thousands of homes being built on farmland in Rugby.

They fear the Lodge Farm new town proposal, recently revived as part of Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan review, would cause long-term damage to communities across the borough – not just to the countryside.

The scheme, backed by developer St Modwen, proposes building up to 2,700 homes on open farmland between Dunchurch and the A45.

The same site was rejected in 2019 by the government’s Planning Inspector, who cited unacceptable transport impacts, infrastructure gaps, and harm to the rural landscape and that was for a much smaller site of 1,500 homes.Despite these concerns, Lodge Farm has re-emerged as a reasonable alternative in two of the five options now under public consultation.

Campaigners are against the plans.

A spokesperson for Stand Against Lodge Farm Village (SALFV) said: “This isn’t just a bad idea for the Leam Valley—it’s a bad idea for all of Rugby.

"You’d have to cross a dual carriageway just to visit your neighbour—and that’s if you’re lucky enough not to get stuck in traffic. It’s not a village, it’s a traffic experiment gone wrong.”

People are worried up the increase in additional car journeys per day, worsening congestion at Dunchurch crossroads, Bilton, and the A45/M45 junction.

The spokesperson added: “The Dunchurch intersection is not just a local pinch point – it’s a vital gateway for people living across Rugby who commute via Southam and the M40 corridor. Adding thousands more vehicles to this route would increase journey times, exacerbate air quality issues, and heighten the risk of collisions and congestion for commuters and families across the borough."

Campaigners warn that this speculative scheme would divert funding and focus away from Rugby’s real priorities, including town centre regeneration, public transport upgrades, and improving local education access.

“Lodge Farm fails on transport, fails on services, and fails on common sense,” said the SALFV spokesperson.

“It’s a developer’s dream and a resident’s headache. The site’s cut in half by the A45, surrounded by farmland and a prison, and we’re supposed to believe this is the future of sustainable living?

"Rugby Borough Council’s preferred strategy already does the right thing: it spreads new housing across the borough, including Rugby town, Cawston, Long Lawford, Brinklow, and other sustainable settlements.”

SALFV is urging residents from every part of Rugby to respond to the council’s Preferred Option Consultation, which is open until May 19. The outcome will influence which sites are included in the next draft of the Local Plan.

“This isn’t just about one field near one village. It’s about whether Rugby grows in a planned, sensible way—or lets pressure and politics override evidence,” the group said.

“Lodge Farm is already 9% above what’s needed to meet housing targets. We don’t need it, and we shouldn’t be asked to accept it.”

We have contacted St Modwen Homes for a comment.

