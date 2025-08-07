“This new equipment has made a world of a difference": Rugby Friends' donation helps staff
It’s the latest donation from the Friends of St Cross.
Theatre staff move between 15 and 25 patients per day to and from wards and theatres.
The journey involves travelling along the eight per cent gradient in the approach to theatres.
It previously required several members of the team to help move patients.
The wheels on the new bed mover are battery powered meaming it can be used with ease by a single person.
Larissa Belgrove, Senior Theatre Sister at St Cross said: “This new equipment has made a world of a difference to the team and patients also feel more secure as they are
transported to and from the wards.
"We are most grateful to The Friends for donating this excellent piece of equipment.”
Doug Jones, Chair of The Friends of St Cross said: “It was great to see the ease with which beds can be moved and the difference this will make to staff and patients alike.
“I am delighted to report that we are halfway to achieving our target of raising at least £70,000 as part of our Platinum Anniversary Celebrations! An update on the Appeal will be given at our AGM on September 10 which is open to the public. Save the date in your diary.”
