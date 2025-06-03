Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors shortlisted in four categories at Modern Law Private Client Awards 2025

Zara Taylor, Solicitor, Shortlisted in the Rising Star of the Year category.

Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors is delighted to announce we have been shortlisted in four categories at the Modern Law Private Client Awards 2025, including recognition for newly qualified Solicitor, Zara Taylor in the Rising Star of the Year category.

This recognition comes on the heels of last year’s win in the Wills & Probate category, highlighting the firm’s continued excellence and innovation in Private Client services.

The firm has been named as a finalist in the following categories:

•Private Client Team – Wills & Probate (16+ Solicitors)

Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, Church Walk, Hinckley

•Outstanding Client Care (26+ Employees)

•Best Workplace Wellbeing

•Rising Star of the Year – Zara Taylor

Zara Taylor, who joined TFS in 2021, has been praised for her professionalism, resilience, and natural rapport with clients. She shared her excitement, saying:

Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, Waterloo Place, Leamington Spa

“I am so incredibly excited to have been shortlisted for Rising Star of the Year at the Private Client Modern Law Awards! To even be recognised is such an honour and I'm so grateful (and shocked) to have been shortlisted. A big thank you to the Private Client team at Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors who have been incredibly supportive in my training, teaching me everything I know and getting me to where I am today. I'm always blown away by your knowledge. I look forward to attending the awards ceremony in Liverpool with the team, who have also been shortlisted in three other categories!”

The Private Client department at TFS has seen remarkable growth over the past year, while continuing to offer bespoke, high-quality legal services. With over 120 years of combined experience and a commitment to compassionate service, the team has streamlined its processes to better serve complex estate matters and high-net-worth clients.

TFS is equally proud to be recognised for its Outstanding Client Care and Workplace Wellbeing – a testament to its values-driven approach. The firm integrates innovation and a deep sense of empathy into everything from client communication to staff development. Its 4.9/5 rating on Review Solicitors, and long-term client relationships that often span generations, reflect this dedication.

With nearly 60 employees, Thomas Flavell & Sons continues to champion wellbeing through flexible working, mental health support, inclusive policies, and regular staff wellbeing initiatives – all of which contribute to a thriving team and happy clients.

The Modern Law Private Client Awards 2025 will take place this July in Liverpool. The team is looking forward to celebrating with fellow nominees from across the legal profession.

Wishing all shortlisted firms the very best of luck for what promises to be a memorable evening!