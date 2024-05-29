Thomas Flavell & Sons team race in Leamington Spa Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Flavell & Sons, a distinguished law firm with a proud history dating back to 1809, is excited to announce its participation in the Leamington Half Marathon on June 23, 2024. The firm's dedicated team is set to not only lace up their running shoes to support local charities and make a positive impact on the community, but also sponsor the event too.

The Leamington Half Marathon, a highly anticipated annual event, attracts runners from across the region. This year, Thomas Flavell & Sons is not only aiming for personal bests but also striving to raise significant funds for local charities, including event charity partner Myton Hospice. Myton has three hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick, and have the only Hospice in-patient beds in Coventry and Warwickshire. They care for people living with a wide range of terminal illnesses including respiratory, heart & neurological conditions, cancer and organ failure. The support of this event reflects the firm's commitment to giving back to the community that has supported its growth and success over the years.

"We are thrilled to be taking part in the Leamington Half Marathon this year," said Jamie Connolly, Director and part of the running team at Thomas Flavell & Sons. "Participating in this event allows us to contribute to the well-being of our community in a meaningful way. Our team is passionate about making a difference, and we are proud to support local charities that do incredible work."

The firm invites clients, colleagues, and the wider community to support their fundraising efforts. Donations can be made via this link www.justgiving.com/campaign/leamington-half-2024, where all contributions will go directly to the charity.

The TFS team at the Leamington Spa Office