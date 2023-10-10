Register
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Three charities benefit from Rugby's former Old Murrayians final club funds

“After their final gathering in May of this year, the Association closed down for good.”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three charities have received vital funds from Rugby’s former Old Murrayians club.

The Friends of St Cross, Take Heart and Alzheimer’s Society, received the donations at a presentation on Friday.

Derek Lines, Kantilal Rambhai, and Anne Deas represented the charities at the coffee morning, held at Bilton Bowls Club.

Most Popular
President Tony Leach and Derek Lines. Picture: Gillian Tyrrell-Gallichan.President Tony Leach and Derek Lines. Picture: Gillian Tyrrell-Gallichan.
President Tony Leach and Derek Lines. Picture: Gillian Tyrrell-Gallichan.

Murray School was originally part of the Trinity Parochial School in Rugby, before moving to Bath Street in 1882, where it remained until its closure in 1965.

At that time, Benn School for girls and Murray amalgamated and became Fareham High School, which also closed in 1986.

In 1948 a group of boys decided to start the Old Murrayians Association for ex-pupils. They would meet for a get-together for a fish supper at various local venues once a year, which morphed into a full blown meal as time went by. However, over the years the numbers dwindled.

After their final gathering in May of this year, held at the British Rail Club, which was attended by Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, the Association closed down for good.

Related topics:RugbyMaggie O'RourkeAlzheimer's Society