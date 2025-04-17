Three inspirational achievers from Rugby named among finalists in inspirational women awards

The Rugby nominations are (from left to right) Clare Randall, Tracy Richardson and Malcolm Freeman. (Photos: Jane Collier).

Three inspirational achievers from Rugby have been named among the finalists in the seventh Ladies First Network Business and Inspirational Women Awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finalists, selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK, were invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa in Leamington, ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, on June 5.

A host of new categories are among the 20 being contested this year, including Women of Courage; Excellence In Independent Food Businesses; Excellence In Marketing & Media; Women in Property and Inclusive Leadership/Women on Boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gongs are also honouring, among others, Start-up of the Year, Trailblazer/Entrepreneur; Excellence In Health and Wellbeing; Charity of the Year & Community Advocate, Family Business of the Year, Business Consultant; Excellence in professional Services; Excellence In Technology; Start-Up and Business Man of the Year. Big awards on the night will also be presented to Inspirational Women and Business Woman of the Year as well as Lifetime Achievement.

The judges discuss the candidates for the Ladies First 2025 awards (Photo: Jane Collier).

The three people from Rugby that have been nominated are:

Clare Randall - Stonewall Security, Rugby (nominated in the Business Woman of the Year (sponsored by Edwards Wealth))

Tracy Richardson - Serendipity Wellness® Rugby (nominated in the Excellence in Health & Beauty (sponsored by Ladies First))

Malcolm Freeman - Oxygen Elements, Rugby (nominated in the Business Man of the Year (sponsored by Pertemps Network Group))

Headline sponsors are Edwards Wealth, in Berkswell; Alsters Kelley Solicitors, which has branches in Coventry and Warwickshire; Midlands-based recruitment agency Pertemps Network; IXL Centre in Southam; Mallory Court Country House in Leamington; Bia’s Kitchen Show in Leamington and Sandhu Foods.