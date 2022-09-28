Three local yoga teachers are opening a yoga studio in Leamington

From Monday October 3, classes will be available throughout the week for complete beginners as well as more experienced students. A children’s class will be available on Saturday mornings.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins will be opening the studio on Saturday. He said: "The team are wonderful and aim to inspire and encourage local people in the practice of yoga from beginners to those already engaged in the yoga community. They have created their studio to provide healthy activity for all, especially those in greatest need. They want students to enjoy classes in an environment that is welcoming for all and I know they will be very successful.”