Three people have been charged over a shop robbery in Rugby town centre on Tuesday (June 10), where workers were reportedly threatened and assaulted.

Florin Mihai, 24, was charged with robbery and a number of vehicle offences while two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with robbery.

All three have been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday June 12).