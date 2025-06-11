Three people charged over shop robbery in Rugby town centre – they will appear in court today (Thursday)

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 09:06 BST

Three people have been charged over a shop robbery in Rugby town centre on Tuesday (June 10), where workers were reportedly threatened and assaulted.

Florin Mihai, 24, was charged with robbery and a number of vehicle offences while two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with robbery.

All three have been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday June 12).

