Thurlaston villagers bring out the bunting for first full-sized fete since Coronavirus outbreak

Scarecrows will be dressed up in honour of the Coronation of King Charles III

Excitement is building in the village of Thurlaston as residents prepare for the first full-sized fete since the Coronavirus outbreak.

But this year, the fete is back and bigger and better than ever.

Taking place on July 1, it will be open to all and for 2023 will be celebrating Country Village Crafts, with scarecrows in keeping with the theme or dressed up in honour of the Coronation of King Charles III.

A look back at a past fete in Thurlaston. Picture: Thurlaston Parish Council

The fete will take place in Main Street and Church Lane from 2pm-4pm and as usual will be raising vital funds for the village hall and St Edmund’s Church. Entry is free.

In addition to craft stalls, the fete will include gifts and garden plants, bric-a-brac, books and bottles, cakes and pre-loved fashion, plus children’s games and variety of refreshments in the village hall and outside the church, where there will also be music.

Organiser Sylvia Jacques, on behalf of the fete team, said: “We are really excited about this year’s fete and looking forward to welcoming all-comers once again to enjoy our wonderful village tradition.”

The Thurlaston Fete dates back many years; with local knowledge this is thought to be the 1950s.