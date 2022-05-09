Tim Horton's wants to convert Rugby's old Frankie and Benny's into a drive-through

How the building might look if the plans go ahead.

The unit, sited on the town’s Junction One retail park, has sat empty since 2020 – when Frankie and Benny’s confirmed that it would not be re-opening when lockdown lifted.

And in March this year Tim Horton’s – a Canadian company which has only recently built a presence in the UK – has applied to demolish a small section of the site, transforming it into a drive-through.

The company, which specialises in hot drinks and baked goods, said they believe opening a unit in Rugby will ‘improve customer choice’, adding that their offerings are comparable to the likes of Costa.

How the site would like with a new drive-through lane.

The plans include the demolition of the service yard and storage area – and some alterations to the car park layout to accommodate a new drive-through lane.

Cosmetic changes will also be made to the building, with a coat of paint, new signage and the creation of a service hatch – all changes the company says will revive the ‘dated’ site.

The plans were subject to a consultation which ended on April 30.

During this consultation Warwickshire council’s ecology section recommended that a Preliminary Ecological Appraisal (PEA) be conducted to consider the requirements for any bats and nesting birds, and to include an evaluation of the riverside habitat to the north if any vegetation is to be removed from that area.

At present there is no further information on when the plans might come before Rugby council’s planning committee.