Time running out for Rugby licensees to submit notice for extended Christmas cheer

“We know how important Christmas and New Year are to the hospitality industry”

Time is running out for .Rugby licensees to submit notice for extended Christmas cheer.

Rugby Borough Council is inviting pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises that want to extend their normal Sunday opening hours on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve to submit temporary event notices (TENs).

With Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday this year, some venues may want to open later than normal and will therefore need permission from the council. For Christmas Eve extensions licensees must submit their notice by December 15 for a Late TEN.

For New Year’s Eve extensions licensees must submit their notice by December 20 for a Late TEN.

Cllr Derek Poole, Leader of the Council and portfolio holder for Regulation and Safety, said: “We know how important Christmas and New Year are to the hospitality industry and we want to do everything we can to support these businesses at this busy time of year."