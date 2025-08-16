Time running out to have your say on extension and homes plans in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 00:00 BST
People in Rugby are invited to have their say on two planning applications.

A proposal to build three detached houses with associated parking at 75, Reservoir Road, Rugby, may affect a public right of way.

At 53, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, a proposed single storey rear extension may affect a conservation area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit Rugby Borough Council’s www.planningportal.rugby.gov.uk or in an electronic form at Rugby Town Hall, until August 22.

The application number for Reservoir Road is R25/0471 and for extension, the number is R25/0625.

Visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:Rugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice