Time running out to have your say on extension and homes plans in Rugby
People in Rugby are invited to have their say on two planning applications.
A proposal to build three detached houses with associated parking at 75, Reservoir Road, Rugby, may affect a public right of way.
At 53, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, a proposed single storey rear extension may affect a conservation area.
Visit Rugby Borough Council’s www.planningportal.rugby.gov.uk or in an electronic form at Rugby Town Hall, until August 22.
The application number for Reservoir Road is R25/0471 and for extension, the number is R25/0625.