Time running out to have your say on extension and homes plans in Rugby

People in Rugby are invited to have their say on two planning applications.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal to build three detached houses with associated parking at 75, Reservoir Road, Rugby, may affect a public right of way.

At 53, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, a proposed single storey rear extension may affect a conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Rugby Borough Council’s www.planningportal.rugby.gov.uk or in an electronic form at Rugby Town Hall, until August 22.

The application number for Reservoir Road is R25/0471 and for extension, the number is R25/0625.