Tireless Rugby Blood Bikes volunteer trains for marathon challenge to help save lives

A Rugby volunteer is challenging himself to take part in his first ever half marathon to help save lives.

Lyle Hicks is raising money for Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes by taking part in the event on October 1.

He been with the charity for over two years and has worked tirelessly to deliver blood and samples at all hours of the day and night throughout Warwickshire, Coventry and Birmingham.

Lyle is raising money for the charity he volunteers with.

Having reached his two year anniversary with the charity, Lyle felt it was time to step up his commitment to the cause and tackle his first ever solo event in the Rugby Half Marathon.

Lyle said: “One of the reasons I decided to volunteer as a blood biker was to give something back to the community and to help save lives and explore healthy and rewarding ways to help manage my mental health.

“Since volunteering for WSBB I have learned plenty of new skills in many different ways. I have made long-term friends within the group; we are all like a little family that volunteer to help the NHS whilst people are sleeping at night.”

He wants to raise as much money as possible for the self-funded charity, which receives no help from the NHS or government.

Lyle added: “I have also chosen to do this as a challenge to myself.

"Please help me raise funds to keep us saving lives.”