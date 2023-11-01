Toni expands brownie business to open new coffee house and bakery in Rugby

“Without all of the custom and support over the last four years, this wouldn't be possible, so I want to thank you all so so much from the bottom of my heart”

The owner of an expanding brownie business is opening a new coffee house and bakery in Rugby.

Toni Drew hopes to launch her Regent Street shop in time for Christmas.

She wanted to build on the success of The Brownie Addict Bakery and hopes to help enhance other people’s businesses too.

Toni Drew outside the new shop.

Toni said: “The shop will be both a coffee house and bakery, where there will also be lunch items; bagels and healthy meals.

“There will be an area for small businesses to retail their work. Something that was important to me as a small business myself, I wanted to be able to help others where I can and be a voice and hopefully help enhance someone's business.”

The shop floor will also be available to hire for businesses and private events.

"We will look to do workshops with local businesses too,” added Toni.

Some of the yummy goodies Toni creates.

“We are running to a tight schedule, but we're aiming for a December opening.”

Toni said her dream wouldn’t be coming true without the support of her customers over the last four years.

“I want to thank you all so so much from the bottom of my heart.”