Top hospitality operator searches for new tenant to run historic Stratford-upon-Avon dining pub with rooms

Located on Church Street, a quiet road in the old town opposite Shakespeare’s School and close to other historic locations and just a few minutes’ walk from the RSC, Stratford’s bustling High Street and the River Avon. Popular with locals and hotel guests. this boutique bolthole’s 12 ensuite rooms are finished in bold, contemporary style using Cole & Son wallpapers and theatrical flourishes throughout.

The Townhouse has been run by an experienced husband and wife team for the past five years. The couple now wish to streamline their business interests and will continue to oversee their second property, The White Horse at Kings Sutton.

“Our vision for The Townhouse has always been to create a lovely community hub whilst also offering a wonderful place to relax, stay and dine if visiting from further afield,” says Brakspear’s Business Development director, Gerard Winder.

“Brakspear will be looking for a tenant with experience of the area and a strong background in food and beverage to take the business on a tenancy agreement basis”. For more information visit www.brakspear.co.uk

The Townhouse, 16 Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 6HB. Tel 01789 262222.

1 . Contributed The Bar at The Townhouse Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A bedroom with rollmop bath at The Townhouse Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Dining room at The Townhouse Photo: Submitted