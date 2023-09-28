Top of the pubs: Rugby's top seven watering holes from CAMRA's Good Beer Guide
Rugby has scored well in CAMRA’s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – we’ll drink to that!
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.
We got a sneak peak of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024, and have pulled together the top seven pubs in Rugby – and what experts had to say about them.
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.
CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.
What is your favourite pub? Do you agree with the top seven? Let us know your views by emailing [email protected]
For the full list of recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/