CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The seven best pubs in Rugby borough

Rugby has scored well in CAMRA’s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide – we’ll drink to that!

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

We got a sneak peak of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024, and have pulled together the top seven pubs in Rugby – and what experts had to say about them.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

1 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 The Merchants Inn, Little Church Street, Rugby. The guide said: "Popular town-centre pub with flagstone floors and an open fire. The interior is a museum of brewery memorabilia, with a large room to the rear that doubles as a function room." Photo: The Merchants Inn

2 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 Raglan Arms, Dunchurch Road, Rugby. The guide said: "A friendly pub with a warm welcome. There is a bar with darts and skittles, a lounge and a cosy snug which doubles as a meeting room." Photo: Raglan Arms

3 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 Seven Stars, Albert Square, Rugby. The guide said: "Traditional multi-roomed community pub with a focus onquality beer and cider. Its 14 handpumps dispense an ever-changing selection of light and dark ales, plus four ciders, which are augmented by six craft beers." Photo: Seven Stars

4 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 Rugby Tap, St Matthew's Street, Rugby. The guide said: "Micropub featuring a long room with a large selection of gravity-served draught ales and ciders racked at the far end. The atmosphere promotes conversation and there is no electronic entertainment." Photo: Rugby Tap