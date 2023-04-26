Totally paw-some head of Rugby dog rescue charity wins Coronation Champion award for life-saving work

“I am delighted that through my award a whole team of unsung heroes are being recognised for their dedication”

The head of a Rugby dog rescue charity has won a totally paw-some Coronation Champion award for her life-saving work.

Anita Twigger, of Pawprints Dog Rescue, was selected from thousands of entries for the Royal Voluntary Service award.

The awards celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have made significant contributions to their local communities.

Award winner Anita Twigger.

Selected as 1 of 500 from 5,000 nominations, Anita has been recognised for her voluntary role as Head of Operations and as a Co-founder of the organisation.

Anita said: “I am delighted that through my award a whole team of unsung heroes are being recognised for their dedication over the years that has lead us to be able to save thousands of dogs, who have gone on to have happy and settled lives.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be named as a Coronation Champion and be given the chance to represent the animal welfare sector."

The panel of judges for the awards was made up of a range of senior third sector leaders, chaired by the Queen Consort, who sifted every nomination to select the final 500.

Dog rescue charities across the UK are under immense pressure with an avalanche of dogs needing rescue spaces because of the boom in ‘lockdown puppies’ that are now being abandoned and effectively creating a crisis in the animal welfare sector.

The charity has opened a at 6 Manning Walk in the Clock Tower Shopping Centre, Rugby, to help raise vital funds.